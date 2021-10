A MOTHER from Dungannon has raised £1,000 for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance in memory of Ali Jayden Doyle.



The little girl died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in August.



Nikita Skeffington organised a sponsored walk on Monday 11th October, which saw Nikita and Chris Donovan walk 16 miles around the local area to raise the funds.



Full story in this week's Courier.

