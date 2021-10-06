Marks & Spencer Store for Dungannon !

MARKS & Spencer has identified six locations in Northern Ireland it wants to set up new food stores - including Dungannon!
Despite the grocery chain’s chairman Archie Norman warning in August that customers in Northern Ireland face a "substantial reduction in food supply" when the grace period for the Brexit protocol ends, M&S has put the property world on notice of its interest in opening a series of new food stores across the Province.


