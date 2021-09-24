ICD celebrates 40 years of integrated education

Students at Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) celebrated, along with other integrated schools across Northern Ireland, as Lagan College, the first integrated post-primary school in NI, marked its 40th Year.

ICD Head Girl, Rebecca Kirkland, recorded a video message to Lagan College, which was released on the Colleges’ Facebook page and Twitter Account. In the message, Rebecca praised Lagan College for their vision and foresight which encouraged other parents to pioneer the opening of an integrated school in their area.

ICD Students, who joined Year 8 this year, along with Sixth Form Buddies, also held up posters celebrating 40 years of integrated education.

In 1981, Lagan College opened its doors to 28 students. Today, the thriving College has 1420 students on their roll.

Speaking at Integrated College Dungannon, Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth said: “I am delighted that ICD have been able to celebrate this milestone with Lagan College. Demand for integrated education continues to grow. This is evident in the growth of numbers attending integrated schools, across Northern Ireland, including ICD.”