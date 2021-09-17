Department vows to seek removal of caravans at Tamnamore Park and Ride

THE Department for Infrastructure has vowed to pursue the removal of an “unauthorised encampment” consisting of “several caravans” at Tamnamore Park and Ride car park, near Dungannon.

In the first instance, the Department said it will negotiate with the caravan owners – but if this proves unsuccessful, “officials will pursue their removal through the issue of legal notices and ultimately court action if required”.

Last week, a spokesperson for Tamnamore Community Development Association told the Courier that their office is “very busy” dealing with “concerns regarding people parking in caravans on the 'park and ride ' at Tamnamore”.

Full Story in this week's Tyrone Courier

Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:



Click here for Digital ePaper