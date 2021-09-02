Residents of Newmills busy helping archaeologists

Residents of Newmills busy helping archaeologists

THE residents of Newmills were busy helping archaeologists to excavate the site of a former watermill during August.
The dig was organised by the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen's University, Belfast, to investigate the area's industrial heritage.
Participants included a group of local schoolchildren attending a summer scheme, who were learning how to piece together the past from the items they discovered.


