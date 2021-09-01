TRIBUTES have been paid to Cookstown man

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Cookstown man following his death at the weekend.

Glen Lindsay, of Old Rectory Park, passed away suddenly on Saturday. His funeral will take place on Thursday.

He was a much-loved husband of Tina (nee Donnelly) and a devoted father of Rebecca and Matthew and brother of Paul, to whom sincere sympathy is extended at this very sad time.

Posting on social media, local sports clubs paid tribute to Glen.