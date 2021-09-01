“gangs of people” drinking in public areas and harrassing users of Dungannon town parks.

A DUNGANNON councillor has called for a “joined-up approach” from statutory agencies to tackle “gangs of people” drinking in public areas and harrassing users of Dungannon town parks.
DUP Cllr Clement Cuthbertson said stricter laws need to be brought in to tackle illegal drinking. His comments come in the wake of the controversy surrounding online images appearing to show a group of masked men in Dungannon Park at night.
