Tributes paid to well-known businessman

THE funeral has taken place of a well-known Dungannon businessman who passed away last week.

Tommy McCrystal died on August 18th, with his funeral taking place on Saturday in St Patrick Church, Dungannon, with burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery.

The local community was in mourning, as Tommy, of McCrystal Fine Furnishings, Scotch Street, was a well-loved character in the town.

Tributes poured in from people sharing memories of Tommy and offering their condolences.

Dungannon Thomas Clarkes said: “The Officers, Committee, Players and Members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke G.F.C. deeply regret the death of Tommy McCrystal.

“Tommy was, for many years, a friend and club sponsor to The Clarkes, and his son Declan has carried on the family tradition as he is currently one of our main sponsors.”

Tommy was the beloved husband of Angela, dearly loved father of Declan, Petrina, Sinead and the late Cathal R.I.P. and loving brother of Nancy, Betty and Gerry.

Full story in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper