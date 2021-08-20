Evening of Celebration at Benburb Priory

Benburb Servite Priory has been a landmark institution in Northern Ireland for over 70 years.

With its iconic buildings, castle, library and museum, and walkways, the Priory is a place of natural beauty and tranquility.

Thanks to generous support from the Heritage Lottery Emergency Fund and the Department for Communities Heritage Recovery Fund, the Priory has been upgrading its audio-visual systems.

The new facilities will be launched on Thursday 26th August at 7.30pm at a special event in Benburb to celebrate ‘Benburb Priory – A New Beginning’ with inputs from Servites based in several countries.

Full story in this week's Courier

