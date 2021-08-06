Met Office Warning of Thunderstorms

Friday 6th Aug - Now to 23:59

Friday 6th Aug - Warning in place Now to 23:59

Slow-moving, heavy downpours, some thundery, may cause flooding and travel disruption.
What to expect:
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Flooding can be reported using the link below:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/reporting-flooding

