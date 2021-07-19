Covid-19 - Mon 19th July Figures

Monday 19 July 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows one further coronavirus related death and 1776 new positive test results.
There are seven covid patients in ICU, three of which are being ventilated.
