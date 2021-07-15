Outstanding achievement by South West College student

The outstanding achievements of Aliyah Black from South West College in Dungannon were celebrated on July 7 2021 as she was awarded the prestigious Gold BTEC Award for Child, Health and Social Care Learner of the Year 2021.

Aliyah from Dungannon shone through as despite suffering hearing loss and having Cerebral Palsy, she has achieved full attendance and Distinction grades in all her units.



