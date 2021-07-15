21-year-old Dungannon man jailed for hoax Tesco bomb calls

A 21-year-old Dungannon man who admitted making hoax calls claiming a bomb had been left in a local store, has been jailed at Dungannon Magistrate's Court.

Alexksandras Kuncevicius, of Irish Street in the town, pleaded guilty to two charges of making a bomb hoax, claiming that a device had been left at Dungannon's Tesco store on 19th March last.

He also admitted two charges of using a phone to send untrue messages and two charges of having a knife in his possession in a public place on the same date.



