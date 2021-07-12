First phase of Ballyronan Marina redevelopment has opened

THE first phase of an ambitious capital development programme delivered by Mid-Ulster District Council at Ballyronan Marina has opened, following extensive redevelopment of the Lough shore site.

The new facilities were opened by the Chair and Deputy Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council and children from the Ballyronan Community Play Group, who were joined by special guest, George McCullough, resident of the Marina Care Home.

At 77, Mr McCullough is the oldest surviving person with Down’s Syndrome in the UK and Ireland.