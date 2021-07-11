Unearth hidden gems with Armagh Guided Walking Tours

THE ancient Cathedral City of Armagh is undoubtedly one of the most visually stunning and historically intriguing locations on the island of Ireland.

From pre-historic landscapes to an unmatched Georgian architecture, modern day Armagh is built against a rich backdrop of antiquity, clearly visible through its iconic buildings and beautiful open spaces.

One of the best ways to discover the delights of the city, and become immersed in its culture, past and present, is through an official guided walking tour.

Under the guidance of an experienced tour guide, you can walk through Armagh’s vibrant and varied history as you hear stories and anecdotes about the area, learn about the city’s renowned Georgian architecture and take a leisurely stroll along the distinct cobbled streets as you uncover some of the city’s hidden gems along the way.

Guided walking tours operate Thursday – Saturday at 11am, Sunday at 2pm from 17 June until 12 September. The meeting point is the main entrance to the Market Place Theatre, Armagh City Centre. Each tour will last approx. 90 minutes, with the tour conducted entirely outdoors.

Sensible footwear and clothing is recommended and please note some uneven, steep or narrow streets will be part of the tour.

Armagh Guided Walking Tours cost £5.00 per person. Tickets must be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/walkingtours

The tour is “Good to Go” as awarded by Tourism NI and all appropriate COVID precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of all.