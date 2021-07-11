£390,000 investment in 11 village play areas across Mid-Ulster

MORE than £390K has been invested in 11 new or refurbished play areas across Mid-Ulster through funding secured by Mid-Ulster District Council under the LEADER element of the NI Rural Development Programme.

New play parks have been created or new play equipment has been added to existing play parks in the villages of Clonoe, Ballymaguigan, Brocagh, Eglish, Kildress, Knockloughrim, Innishrush, Stewartstown, Tamlaght, Tullyhogue and Washingbay.

Funding for these schemes was approved by Mid-Ulster Rural Development Partnership, the LEADER Local Action Group for Mid-Ulster, with Mid-Ulster District Council providing 25% match funding.

Before his time as chair of Mid-Ulster District Council came to an end, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said: “This is nothing short of a huge investment across a large part of the Mid-Ulster district and has created new opportunities to play or enhanced existing play facilities so children can enjoy using the best of modern play equipment.

“In the delivery of these play areas we are seeing the very real impact of the rural development programme on the ground, doing what it is intended to do – improving the facilities and the quality of life for those living in our rural communities.

“Our thanks once again to the Local Action Group which has, along with the Council, funded the projects and I look forward to seeing them well-used.”

The Chair of Mid-Ulster Rural Development Partnership, Conor Corr, commented: “The Village Renewal Scheme is a central theme of our local rural development strategy.

“The LAG has worked closely with Council as our key delivery partner in the roll out of this Scheme and to date we have approved over £3.6m in funding for village renewal projects across the district. This funding is vitally important for our rural towns and villages to help improve local facilities, particularly for younger generations.”

These projects were part funded under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union.