TYRONE is all set to celebrate the Twelfth for the first time in two years on Monday.

This year the normal 18 main demonstrations of previous years – which had attracted thousands of spectators - have been replaced by more than 100 local parades in towns and villages as the Orange Family continues to play a positive role in the fight against Covid-19.

There will be around 21 parades taking place in towns and villages throughout Counties Tyrone, Londonderry and Armagh, with District Lodges in each of the areas sorting out the preparations for the Twelfths in what is one of the major highlights of Northern Ireland’s CentenNIal year.



Full details of all the parades in this week's Courier

