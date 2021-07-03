County Tyrone Grand Orange Lodge charity presentations

A total of over £16k has been presented to a number of charities across Northern Ireland.

Recently County Tyrone Grand Orange Lodge presented Air Ambulance Northern Ireland with a cheque for £3000.

This was part of the proceeds of a 5 mile charity walk by lodge members, families and friends from right across Co Tyrone.

Co Tyrone Grand Master, Bro Perry Reid assisted by Bros Robert Abernethy and Trevor Lockhart presented Kerry Anderson with the cheque.

This was just one of a number of presentations.

A total of over £16k was raised and County Tyrone Grand Orange Lodge had previously donated £3k to St John Ambulance, £3k to the mental health charity AWARE NI as well as over £7k to Cancer Charities.