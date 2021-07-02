Badge honour for members of 1st Dungannon Boys’  Brigade

DUE to the Covid pandemic, for a second year, the Annual Inspection and Display of the 1st Dungannon Company of the Boys’ Brigade had to be cancelled.

During the entire 2020-2021 session it was not possible to have any face-to-face activities for any of the three Sections: Anchor Boys, Junior Section and Company Section.

However, regarding the older Company Section boys, even though we could not meet face-to-face, the Officers were keen that these boys did not miss out on their President’s Badges or Queen's Badges.

As a result, President’s Badges, the second highest award in the Boys’ Brigade badge structure, have been attained by the following nine boys: Alfie Lewis, Vilius Slajus, Charles Hazelton, Jacob Clarke, Timothy McIntyre, Daniel Beattie, Matthew Wallace, Nicholas Carson and Jonathan Davidson.

The Queen's Badge is the highest award in the Boys' Brigade badge structure and we are extremely pleased that, even with the constraints of lockdown, the following six boys have added their names to the list of Queen’s Men in 1st Dungannon Company of the Boys’ Brigade: Luke Millar, Joshua Clarke, Dylan Lewis, Timothy Davidson, Patrick Hazelton and Jordan Moore.

We heartily congratulate all these boys and trust and pray that our Company will be able to meet again from September 2021 as we seek to fulfil the B.B. Object, the Advancement of Christ’s Kingdom among Boys.