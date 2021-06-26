'Inspirational' Cookstown woman receives top award from Alzheimer’s Society

COOKSTOWN woman Moira Shaw, who has been volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Society for more than 20 years, has won an award from the charity for her hard work and dedication.

The England, Wales and Northern Ireland-wide "People Awards" are a chance for Alzheimer’s Society to celebrate the incredible contributions people make through work and volunteering.

Moira was one of three finalists in the "Above and Beyond" category and was crowned the winner at a recent virtual awards ceremony.

The Cookstown native enjoyed a successful and varied career in the finance, retail and health sectors before her retirement and learnt a host of skills which she has brought to her volunteer work for Alzheimer’s Society.

Over the years she has been a treasurer, fundraiser and awareness volunteer for the charity, which helps and supports people living with dementia and their loved ones and carers.

Linzi Stewart, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Northern Ireland and Cheshire, explained why she nominated Moira for the award.

“Moira has been an avid supporter, fundraiser and volunteer for Alzheimer’s Society for over 20 years.

“She is a trusted expert in the Mid-Ulster area as she has been heavily involved with the Society longer than most of the staff and volunteers.

“Moira’s compassion and dedication for making a difference to people affected by dementia has been unwavering; not even the Covid-19 pandemic slowed Moira in her pursuit of supporting the Society.

“She adapted and overcame challenges, supporting local staff and volunteers with fundraising and anything that needed to be done.

“Moira is a true asset to Alzheimer’s Society and a pure joy to work with. She really is wonderful and true inspiration.”