Dungannon club celebrates three decades of rambling!

Dungannon and District Rambling Club recently celebrated 30 years of rambling with a tree planting ceremony and barbecue in Dungannon Park.

The Club began in 1991 with the help of a £100 grant from Dungannon District Council. They initially hired a bus and went walking in Tollymore Forest Park and then we went off on weekends, first to Wicklow, then further afield in the north and south of Ireland.

Over the past three decades, members of the club have explored the mountains, hills, glens, forests and coasts of this Province and beyond and not only do they have very happy memories, but great friendships have been formed!