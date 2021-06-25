Kiverco donates £5,000 to mental health charity

MID-ULSTER Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy is relocating to a brand-new state-of-the-art building located in Coalisland.

The centre - due to open at its new location in August - offers free counselling services to anyone who resides or works within the Mid-Ulster area.

The MACP charity offers guidance on a number of issues that can affect mental health, including stress, bereavement, suicide, abuse, redundancy, and work pressures.

The charity also works closely with youth groups and schools to highlight issues such as online bullying, substance abuse, and self-image/eating disorders.

To assist with furnishing and resourcing the facilities with the equipment needed to support clients, the charity commenced a large fundraising effort with a target of £15k.

MACP were delighted to receive a donation of £5,000 from Kiverco. Based at Gortnaglough Road, Dungannon, Kiverco designs, manufactures and installs recycling plants.

Anne McKiver, owner of Kiverco, explained why she decided to support MACP: “This is an extraordinary charity that offers free support to anyone struggling with mental health in our community.

“As part of our health and wellbeing programme within Kiverco, we have partnered with MACP to offer mental health support to our employees and their families.

“The charity has already saved the lives of many people in our community and Kiverco were delighted to lend a hand with financial support to ensure that they can continue to support many more families in the future.”