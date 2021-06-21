Coalisland bed manufacturer Comfizone ramps up production creating 25 jobs

COALISLAND-based furniture group Comfizone has announced a £250,000 expansion of its two Tyrone bed manufacturing facilities, creating 25 jobs.

Set up in 2005, Comfizone has grown into one of Ireland’s biggest bed manufacturers.

The group, which includes Washingbay mattress craft, Restwell Manufacturing and Irish Contract Beds, had been producing around 1,500 beds per week before the pandemic.

Managing director Peter Bradley said pent-up demand during the lockdown and increased focus on locally sourced products has results in a significant ramp up of production.

It’s now expecting to produce 2,000 beds per week, which will be dispatched to national stores and independent retailers throughout the UK and Ireland.

“With pent-up demand due to 12 months of on/off restrictions in retail, we have seen a huge appetite for Comfizone products as the UK and Ireland start to re-open,” said Mr Bradley.

“It’s been a challenging period, but we are extremely grateful that there’s an incredible demand for our products from our national retailers and independent stores.”

The group said the increased activity will create 15 new full-time roles, along with ten part-time positions in manufacturing and logistics.

The managing director described the challenges of the past 12 months as “unprecedented”, forcing the group to adapt.

He said the Co Tyrone group had reviewed its operations, secured new global suppliers and invested in its systems.

“As the first lockdown lifted, we experienced a significant upturn in orders that we had never experienced before.

“The demand for our products was exacerbated by macro factors such as lockdowns within our suppliers’ countries, a global shortage of shipping containers and the uncertainty of Brexit,” said Mr Bradley.

“With the re-opening of retail, we are optimistic about the future.

“We remain committed to being the number one mattress manufacturer in Ireland and our investment in the business and recruitment drive will ensure the Comfizone Group continues to grow.”