Golf range on the market in Dungannon!

A “busy” 15-bay golf driving range in Dungannon has been put up for sale by its owner.

Professional golfer Barry Hamill’s Golf Academy, outside the town, is seeking a buyer to take over what is described as a “thriving business” with “huge potential for further growth”.

Established in 2001, the site, which is listed by Tom Henry and Co Estate Agents, covers nine acres and features an automated ball dispenser, car parking and toilet facilities.

Mr Hamill said the reopening of the range after the easing of lockdown restrictions had seen demand soar.

