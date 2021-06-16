Covid-19 - 16th June Figures

No further Deaths and 143 positive test results

Covid-19 - 16th June Figures

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 143 new positive test results.

No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.

There are currently no covid patients in ICU.

