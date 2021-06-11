Council calls for Irish unity consultation but doesn’t know the cost

Council calls for Irish unity consultation but doesn’t know the cost

MID-ULSTER District Council is to consult local businesses and ratepayers on the prospect of Irish unity after elected representatives backed a Sinn Fein motion, despite strong opposition from the unionists in the chamber.
The motion was brought forward to the Nationalist-controlled Council by Cookstown Sinn Fein Cllr John McNamee.
However, when questioned as to how much the consultation would cost, the Council was unable to provide a figure!


Read the full story in this week's Courier.

OUT NOW AT YOUR LOCAL RETAILER. ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN EPAPER AT OUR DIGITAL NEWS STAND (SEE LINK BELOW)

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271