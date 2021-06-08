Housing Executive tenants get behind Blackwater River clean-up operation

Housing Executive tenants have been busy volunteering with Blackwater Community Barge Project, in a bid to clear the riverbanks.

Thanks to a recent Community Grant allocation of £1,399, the non-for-profit group has been able to purchase technical equipment to help tidy the area.

Blackwater Community Barge Project aims to give everyone the opportunity to experience being on and working on the Blackwater River.

To date, all of the volunteers have come from Housing Executive homes and this project enables residents to have a boating experience, which they may not have had access to before.

It also brings together people from different ethnic and social backgrounds to achieve a common goal and learning experience.

