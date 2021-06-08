Blast off for Davagh Dark Sky Park & Observatory

IT was blast off for the new £1.2M Dark Sky Park and Observatory last Wednesday, with a mini rocket launch marking the official opening of the "star attraction" at Davagh Forest in the foothills of the Sperrin mountains.

Performing the countdown to the official opening of the new facility were the Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots MLA.

The new visitor centre and observatory, with its cedar cladding and sedum green roof, sits in one of only 2 places in Ireland to be designated as an International Dark Sky Park, where a lack of light pollution allows unrivalled views of the night sky and makes the site ideal for star-gazing.

Bringing space exploration right down to earth, the OM exhibition uses virtual reality, touch screens, binoculars, mini-telescopes and interpretative panels to help visitors explore our solar system on guided tours.

