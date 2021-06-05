Minister opens A6 Randalstown to Castledawson carriageway

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has opened the completed A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme ahead of the final weekend of works on site.

The £189million scheme to upgrade 14.7 kilometres of the A6 North Western Transport Corridor between Randalstown and Castledawson commenced in June 2017 and represents an investment of £189m by the Department.

Last Saturday and Sunday, the final works to remove the remaining cones and temporary traffic management arrangements were completed and by Monday, the entire 14.7km of the road was open for road users with the national speed limit in place.



