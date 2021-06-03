Mid-Ulster District Council’s decision to introduce an additional fee for the collection of residents’ second brown bin, could lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

The matter was raised during a meeting of Council’s environment committee recently by Councillor Clement Cuthbertson.

Cllr Cuthbertson noted how residents with a second brown bin (for food and garden waste) are now required to pay an additional £50 per year to have it collected by Council’s waste management team.