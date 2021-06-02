“This was not done in our name."

DUP members in Arlene Foster's constituency have voiced their “disgust” at her ousting as leader.
The party's Fermanagh and South Tyrone association said it was standing firm behind Mrs Foster, adding: “This was not done in our name."
On Thursday night last, new leader Edwin Poots denied the party is divided after tensions flared at a meeting to ratify his leadership.

