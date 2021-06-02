Council approve dual language street sign policy

Mid-Ulster District Council’s environment committee has voted to approve Council’s dual language street sign policy – despite objections from unionist councillors present at the meeting.

A proposal to reject the policy, put forward by Councillor Wilbert Buchanan, was defeated with six votes in favour and nine against at the committee’s meeting.



