Planners considering application at Cookstown cheese factory.

MID-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application to permit the installation of a whey protein concentrate project at a Cookstown cheese factory.
The application lodged by Henry Marshall Brown Architectural Partnership on behalf of Dale Farm Ltd will, if approved, see a whey protein concentrate processing, storage and dispatch project built at an existing cheese processing factory on the Moneymore Road.


