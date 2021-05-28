Covid-19 - Fri 28th May Figures

Friday 28 May 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows No further coronavirus related deaths and 75 new positive test results.
No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.
There are currently 2 covid patients in ICU.
