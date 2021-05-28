Come on inn, it’s lovely to see you again!

INDOOR hospitality in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster was finally allowed to open its doors to actual customers on Monday.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and hotels were doing what they do best – serving customers up with first class food and drink, with that famous Tyrone hospitality! And judging by the scenes at numerous venues, people were delighted to get back inside their favourite pub for a welcome pint.

It was a momentous day in Northern Ireland's progression out of the coronavirus pandemic, made possible after the Northern Ireland Executive met last Thursday to formally sign off on the latest relaxing of lockdown rules.

In addition to the changes regarding indoor hospitality, it was confirmed that six people from two households are now allowed meet indoors in homes.



