LEGENDARY GAA manager Mickey Harte is to walk Saint Patrick’s Way to officially launch the pilgrim season.

The Tyrone man, who led his county to three all-Ireland senior titles and now manages Louth, said he is looking forward to conquering the County Down walk.

The walk - which can be booked via Saint Patrick Centre Downpatrick - includes guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly and will take place on Wednesday June 2nd.



