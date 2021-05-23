£10,000 worth of damage to Rectory

A LOCAL Rectory in Maghera has had almost £10,000 worth of damage caused to the building’s windows by vandals.

The incident took place at the 18th Century Georgian Rectory, which serves St Lurach's Church of Ireland Parish, Maghera and Killelagh, sometime between 5pm on Thursday 22nd and 6.20am on Friday 23rd April.

The cost of the damage caused to the property Church Street, which had recently undergone renovations, is thought to be in the region of £10,000.

Speaking to the Mid-Ulster Courier, Reverend Terence P. Kerr explained: "On the early hours of 23rd April, sadly our majestic 18th Century Rectory was entered illegally and vandalised.

"The historic building had just undergone a complete refurbishment of the windows costing £70,000, but sadly and regrettably this person or persons proceeded to destroy 10 of the windows costing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"The parishioners have felt devastated by the vandalism of the Rectory, which has been part of the parish for almost 300 years.

"We have been praying for the culprits and praying the parish will find justice in the apprehension of the suspects.

"I would appeal for anyone who seen anything to contact the PSNI."