Moy Park secures first Asda deal for products

MOY Park has secured a contract with Asda to supply 12 of its branded products to the retailer’s stores across Northern Ireland for the first time.

The new lines will be listed across three categories, BBQ, Ready to Cook and Added Value, and will include Mango Lime & Coconut Chicken Mini Fillets, Yakitori Chicken Kebabs and a Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake - as well as Peri Peri Lollipop Wings and an Extra Tasty Roast in the Bag whole chicken.

Moy Park, which was established in 1943, is the number one chicken brand in Ireland, and currently employs over 13,000 staff including 800 local farmers.

Ellen Wright, Brand Marketing at Moy Park, said: “As a business we’re delighted to secure listings in Asda for our branded products for the first time.

“Each of the products has been carefully crafted to bring Asda shoppers something different when it comes to chicken.

“With the added value lines, we are really showcasing different parts of the chicken, which have been paired with a selection of our chefs’ marinades, the BBQ lines focus on core, tried and tested family flavours, combined with world cuisine influences - and the Ready to Cook products offer diners a simple and delicious way to recreate a casual restaurant dining experience at home.”

Ellen continued: “Feeding families is at the very heart of what we do at Moy Park, so we are very proud to supply all Asda stores across Northern Ireland with our new product innovations – there really is something for everyone.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, added: “At Asda we love to support local suppliers and provide our customers with the best quality products available. With that in mind, we’re delighted to bring the Moy Park brand to our shelves across Northern Ireland for the first time.

“We’re looking forward to building our relationship with Moy Park and know the new lines will become firm favourites with our shoppers.”

The new products are available across all 16 NI Asda stores now.