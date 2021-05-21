New Speed Indicator Device Installed

A Speed Indicator Device (SID) has been installed on Morgan’s Hill Road, Cookstown, to help reduce speeding in the area.

The device was installed following consultation with the local community group and concerned residents.

Cookstown North Community Group, supported by local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, was successful in obtaining funding from Mid-Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the Policing With Community Fund to purchase and maintain the Speed Indicator Device.