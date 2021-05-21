DUNGANNON Enterprise Centre launches a new incubation programme

DUNGANNON Enterprise Centre recently launched a new incubation programme, specifically tailored to help talented individuals who are at the early stages of growing their business.

Having continuously supported new businesses over its 30-year lifespan, the centre has now created a dedicated space for incubation, allowing entrepreneurs to have the chance to accelerate the growth of their business through the use of its space in the business park itself for a period of up to 12 months.

The collaborative programme helps entrepreneurs solve problems associated with starting and growing an early-stage business by providing a space to work, mentoring, training and other benefits. This assistance is often provided right from the beginning, when an idea is just the seed of something great, and guides its participants through business planning, launch and expansion.

Business Development Manager at Dungannon Enterprise Centre, Denise Murtagh, manages the Evolve programme and explains how it works: “It’s not just about providing space for the business to grow, Evolve provides the right environment and coaching support through critical stages to help those young businesses to flourish. The impact that it has had so far on Evolve participants has been amazing!”

The Evolve incubation programme is already making a positive impact to three young businesses in the local area.

Evolve member Leon Hughes, owner of Artfunkle (www.artfunkle.co.uk), explained: “It has enabled me to take the next step in my business. I’ve been able to move out of my kitchen and in doing so have become a lot more organised and motivated.

“I already have ideas to expand my business which I couldn’t have done before this programme. Not only do I have the support from Dungannon Enterprise Centre but also from my Evolve neighbours - we have been providing informal support to each other and I’ve also been able to access other support schemes that have enabled me to grow and develop my business.”

Gary Mc Aleer and his niece Erinrose Kane operate Go Site Services (www.gositeservices.com) from the centre, said: “Evolve gave me the opportunity to start up and grow my business in fire door inspections.

“We have a great community support around us within The Enterprise Centre and especially with other businesses within Evolve. Denise gave us that push and support we needed in order to get up and running.”

Leona Morrow, owner of LM Transport Consultant, highlighted how the Evolve Programme has helped her business grow, saying: “It was the perfect first step to establish my business and through the support services provided I have been able to accelerate the growth with goal setting and action learning.”

Participation in Evolve is a competitive process as there are a limited number of spaces.

Any business interested in finding out more is encouraged to enquire by contacting Denise Murtagh: denise@dungannonenterprise.com.