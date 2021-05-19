LINEN GREEN UP FOR SALE!

EXCLUSIVE

By IAN GREER



MOYGASHEL'S Linen Green Designer Village – described as Dungannon's retail jewel in the crown – is up for sale, the Courier has learned.

One of the Province's most popular retail villages, the Linen Green has been put on the market by its owners, the Nepture Group.

Described as Northern Ireland's leading shopping village, the Linen Green encorporates around 30 shops and businesses ranging from fashion and jewellery to food and drink, giftware, hair and beauty, health and wellbeing, interior design and real estate.

Full story in this week's Courier

Use link below to purchase a digital copy

Click here for digital epaper