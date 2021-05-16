‘Mums in May’ enjoy walk at Dungannon Park

ALL Ireland President, June Butler, accompanied local members of the Mothers’ Union for an enjoyable walk around Dungannon Park.

The event was in aid of “Mums in May”, an All-Ireland fund which was established in 2012 in celebration of 125 years of the MU in Ireland.

The fund supports new and on-going MU projects throughout Ireland, as well as specific important overseas projects.

Every third year the “Mums in May” fund is replenished through the efforts of members in Ireland, and 2021 is the fourth occasion when MU fundraising will focus on the fund.

This year, “Mums in May” challenges members to walk “21 in 21” – this can be 21 yards, 21 laps, 21 furlongs, 21 kilometres, 21 miles, or 21 something else, for example, knitting, sewing or baking. The All Ireland President is undertaking her 21 walks by joining with various MU groups.

For more information, visit http://www.mothersunion.ie/mums-in-may-2021.html

