: Fivemiletown men raise £4,000 for charity in gruelling challenge

Four brave and inspirational local men with close links to Fivemiletown Football Club took on a popular gruelling challenge with a twist last weekend, raising over £4,000 for three charities.

David Goggins' '4x4x48' test - where a participant runs four miles every four hours for 48 hours - has caught the imagination of athletes all over the world, but Chris McDowell, Ian Davis, Kevin Daly and David Fulton somehow made the challenge even tougher.

Raising money for Autism NI, the Oisin McGrath Foundation and the Cancer Fund for Children charities, the men decided to run four miles every two hours for 24 hours.

They started at 10am on Saturday and ran through the night, eventually finishing at 8am on Sunday.

