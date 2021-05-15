Fivemiletown men raise £4,000 for charity in gruelling challenge

: Fivemiletown men raise £4,000 for charity in gruelling challenge

Pictured are Ian Davis, David Fulton, Kevin Daly and Chris McDowell who took on a gruelling challenge with a twist over the weekend, raising over £4,000 for three charities. SU1856DB21

Four brave and inspirational local men with close links to Fivemiletown Football Club took on a popular gruelling challenge with a twist last weekend, raising over £4,000 for three charities.

David Goggins' '4x4x48' test - where a participant runs four miles every four hours  for 48 hours - has caught the imagination of athletes all over the world, but Chris McDowell, Ian Davis, Kevin Daly  and David Fulton  somehow made the challenge even tougher.

Raising money for Autism NI, the Oisin McGrath Foundation and the  Cancer Fund for Children  charities, the men decided to run four miles every two hours for 24 hours.

They started at 10am on Saturday and ran through the night, eventually finishing at 8am on Sunday.

 

Full story in the Tyrone Courier

Click here to buy a digital copy of the Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271