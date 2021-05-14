Queen's Award for Cookstown company

Cookstown firm AES Global Ltd is the proud recipient of The Queen’s Awards: International Trade 2021.

The Queen’s Award for International Trade acknowledges outstanding long term growth in overseas sales over the last six years.

Advanced Electronic Solutions Ltd (AES Global), situated at the Kilcronagh Business Park, Sandholes Road, Cookstown, is a multi-award winning manufacturing company.

AES Global specialises in manufacturing one of the world's widest range of wireless intercoms and access control products for doors and gates, all of which are available for purchase through dealers in over 40 countries worldwide.

