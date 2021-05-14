Parking tickets pile up in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster during pandemic

THOUSANDS of parking fines have been handed out in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster during the Covid pandemic.

Despite severe restrictions for most of the last 14 months, parking attendants have still been busy issuing tickets to motorists who run foul of the rules.

From March 2020 to the end of January 2021, over 8,500 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were dished out across towns and villages in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier

Click this link to buy a digital copy