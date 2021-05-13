More drugs seized in Coalisland

POLICE have discovered more drugs in Coalisland, which  follows a spate of similar incidents in Coalisland and across  Mid-Ulster in recent weeks.

A search was conducted by Police in Coalisland on 6th May in which approximately 46 grams of suspected herbal Cannabis was seized.

Police explained the initial investigation indicated the drugs were to be  divided up and  sold.

No arrests were made at this time.

Only a few weeks ago, police  made two arrests following an incident in Coalisland,  during which a Police officer was injured and a suspected Cannabis factory was discovered.

 

