AUGHNACLOY Primary School recently took part in The Big Pedal 2021 competition.

This annual competition is organised by Sustrans, and coordinated in school by Mrs Sharon Loane.

Pupils, staff and family members took part by walking, cycling or scooting to school over a two-week period.

There was a fantastic response from parents and children from Aughnacloy Primary School and as a result Aughnacloy Primary School’s overall position in the competition, based on their average daily score, was: 14th place in the UK, 5th place in Northern Ireland and 3rd place in the South-West.

Fantastic results – well done to everyone involved!

See this week's Tyrone Courier for a full page of photos

