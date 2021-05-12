Caravanners back enjoying Dungannon Park

MID-ULSTER District Council’s leisure centres and caravan parks are now open, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

From April 30, leisure centres have welcomed customers back to their gyms and swimming pools for individual exercise, with group exercise classes penciled in to begin from May 24, the indicative date for the return of wider indoor leisure activity.

The caravan park at Dungannon Park also re-opened from April 30, with 12 pitches available to book for those with self-contained units, as communal facilities remain closed.

Caravan pitches at Ballyronan Marina and Round Lake in Fivemiletown are currently unavailable as investment work to enhance facilities at both locations continues.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, said: “The news that we are to begin a gradual easing of restrictions has given us all a boost after what has been a long, difficult period.

“We can now look forward to re-opening our facilities, with a safe return to our gyms and pools, and caravanners once again able to enjoy all that Dungannon Park and the surrounding area has to offer.”

Cllr Mallaghan added that with hairdressers, barbers and retailers also opening their doors, “I would urge local people to make an extra effort to support our local traders who have endured the hardest of times across the last year.

“As always, as we re-open, remember the basics to help keep us all safe – maintain your distance, wear a face covering and wash your hands.”