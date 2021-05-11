Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Tuesday 11 May 2021 7:30
This week's front & back pages
Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:
epaper 20210512 tyronecourier
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Rory urges Tyrone folk to dig deep for Special Olympics
Swifts march on in Irish Cup
THANKFUL TO BE ALIVE
RICHARD BULLICK: European Super League a step too far
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
Tobermore and Ulster Rugby are perfect match!
Darren Clarke claims back-to-back wins
Sandra Martin and Pete Murray, of Tamnamore Community Development Association, with Amy Hall, Good Relations Officer Housing Executive.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271