BMI Trailers hosting Open-Door evenings this week

BMI Trailers, Granville Industrial Estate, Dungannon, is hosting Open-Door evenings on Tuesday 11th and Thursday 13th May from 6.30 pm to 8.30pm. The manufacturing company will be opening their doors to let local people see what they do and to let you be part of it and are offering new career opportunities in many departments.

See special feature on BMI Trailers on Page 12 of this week's Courier.

Link to Digital epaper of this week's Courier below:

epaper 20210512 tyronecourier